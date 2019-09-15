Brightman, Donald W. BURNT HILLS Donald W. Brightman, 93 of Burnt Hills, passed away on August 20, 2019. The oldest son of Francis P. Brightman and Edna Fox Brightman, Donald is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carolyn Lewis Brightman. He is also survived by his five children, Kane A. Brightman, Iona L. Brightman, Lark A. Fridholm, Fletcher J. Brightman and Ramona R. Eggleston; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; his brother Sterling K. Brightman of South Berwick, Maine as well as nieces and nephews. Donald, a veteran of World War II, was a staff sergeant in the Black Hawk Division, 341st Infantry Regiment, 86th Infantry Division, Company K, serving in both the Pacific and European Theaters. Donald was an avid outdoorsman, spending much time in the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains. He enjoyed hiking, canoeing, skiing, hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a staunch supporter of wild spaces and was very involved through his life in the preservation of the Adirondack park. A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel-Friedens Church, 218 Nott Terrace, Schenectady on October 26 at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019