BRIGHTMAN Donald W. The family of Donald W. Brightman of Burnt Hills would like to invite friends to share in a celebration of his life with a service to be held on Saturday, October 26, at 3 p.m. The service will be at Emmanuel Friedens Church, 218 Nott Terrace, Schenectady. Family will receive friends following the service at a reception in the church board room. Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, P.O. 9247, Niskayuna, NY, 12309.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 24, 2019