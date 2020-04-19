Elliott, Donald W. ALBANY Donald W. Elliott, 63, passed away suddenly on April 14, 2020. Born in Albany on July 14, 1956, Don was the son of Betty B. Elliott and the late Ray A. Elliott Jr., MD. He was an avid photographer and passionate musician with the uncanny ability to make others smile. As a photographer, he worked closely with the Mayor's office in Albany in the '80s and '90s, traveled officially to the White House, Australia and throughout the Northeast. He was always welcomed by his many wedding, corporate and music venue clients. Don was a true fan of local music and, as a musician, could sing, play piano, guitar, harmonica, saxophone, drums and more. At the time of his passing, he was in a band with some loving, caring friends. Music was always his happy place. Don was predeceased by his dad and his brother Sandy. He leaves behind three children, Ashley Pardee (Dan), Austin Elliott, Alexandra Elliott; and his grandson Fitch. He also leaves his mom, his brother David; his companion Sara; and his dogs Harley and Zippy. A memorial service for Don will be scheduled when the world is a safer place. See you then. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020