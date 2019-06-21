Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald W. Swankey. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 View Map Service 1:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Swankey, Donald W. POESTENKILL Donald W. Swankey, 88 of Hicks Pond Road, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence. A lifelong resident of Poestenkill, Donald was the son of the late Walter C. and Henrietta Momrow Swankey; and the devoted husband of the late Nancy Bailey Swankey for 51 years until her passing in 2008. Don was a graduate of Troy High and had been parts manager at Rushmore & Weber from the day they opened until their closing over 40 years later. Don also co-owned Triple-M Sales (named after his children) with his father-in-law, AJ Bailey, selling chainsaws, snowmobiles and tires. Donald served as a lieutenant in the Town of Poestenkill Police Force for many years. He was a life member of the Poestenkill Fire Company and the Rensselaer County Law Enforcement Association. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in East Poestenkill, more recently the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill and also the Poestenkill Seniors. In his younger years, Don enjoyed waterskiing on Saratoga Lake. He also loved fishing with his family on Hicks Pond, his weekly visits to the Seniors with his granddaughter Kai, and his yearly vacations to Cape Cod and Lenox, Mass. Don was recently predeceased by his sister, Virginia M. and her husband, Donald R. Bailey. Survivors include his three children, Mark D. (Chris Parslow) Swankey and Michael R. (Julie Randall) Swankey, both of East Poestenkill, and Marabeth L. Swankey of Thailand; and his three granddaughters, Nicole M. (Brian Landry) Swankey of Cohoes, Kaimeisha R. Swankey of Albany and Melanie O. McGraw of Saratoga. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park, followed by a service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service in the Woodside Cemetery, 56 Road, East Poestenkill. If desired, donations in memory of Donald W. Swankey may be made to the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill, P.O. Box 159, Wynantskill, NY, 12198 or to the Poestenkill Seniors, P.O. Box, Poestenkill, NY, 12140. Visit







