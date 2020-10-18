Sales, Donell K. ALBANY Donell K. Sales (Hajj Malik), at age 61, peacefully entered eternal life on October 13, 2020. Donell was born in Miami, Fla. and lived most of his life in Albany. Donell was a chef and baker at Freihofer's Baking Company for several years, and could always bring a smile to anyone's face with his joyful persona. He is survived by his children, Titian Coles and Qubilah Sales. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Donell's family on Tuesday, October 20, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A service to honor Donell's life will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered there. To leave a message for Donell's family on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com