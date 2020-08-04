Slocum, Lt. Col. Donn C. U.S.A.F. Ret. GLENVILLE Donn C. Slocum, 90, formerly of Clifton Park, entered into eternal life on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Glendale Home. Donn was born on January 19, 1930, in Warsaw, N.Y., the son of the late Clifford R. and Bertie K. Slocum. He was a graduate of Horseheads High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology and his M.B.A. at the University of Southern California. He married his loving wife of 60 years, the late Jeanne T. Slocum of Elmira Heights, N.Y., on August 2, 1952. Donn served the United States Air Force on active duty for 20 years, flying 50 combat missions in the Korean War, where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Upon retirement, he returned home to New York where he worked as an engineer in support of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory, retiring in 1990. Donn was a devoted husband, loving father, and very cherished "Poppy" to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always available to help his children, grandchildren and those in need! He had a quick wit, great sense of humor and contagious laugh. His life-long volunteerism and public service were legendary. Donn was one of a small group of individuals who, in 1979, founded Concerned for the Hungry in Schenectady, based on the realization that the need for emergency food was growing. He served as C.F.H. president for many years. The C.F.H. annual Thanksgiving food drive and ongoing support for local food pantries lives on today, 41 years later. He was a longtime ham radio operator; KF2AB. Donn had a passion for sailing, spending many summers aboard his Thistle at the Saratoga Lake Sailing Club with his children, grandchildren and many family friends. Donn was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. Besides his parents and wife, Donn was predeceased by his only brother Jack M. Slocum; and his grandson, Christopher R. Goody. Survivors include his devoted children: Michael J. (Deborah) Slocum of Marietta, Ga., Kathleen S. (Paul) Goody of Burnt Hills, Peter J. (Cheryl) Slocum of San Jose, Calif., Julie C. (Lino) Slocum-Cohen of Carolina, R.I., Timothy J. (Ann) Slocum of Charleston, S.C., Mary (James) Slocum-Fogg of Ballston Spa, Patricia S. (Matthew) Hall of Manlius, N.Y., Thomas C. (Kimberly) Slocum of Ballston Spa and Christopher R. (Julie) Slocum of Chapel Hill, N.C. 27 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive him. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Glendale Home for all of their love and outstanding care of "The Colonel." A celebration and full military funeral in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to: Concerned for the Hungry, P.O. Box 119, Schenectady, NY, 12301. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte 9, Clifton Park. Please feel free to express online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com