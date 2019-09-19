Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Ann Warren. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Newtonville UMC Send Flowers Obituary

Warren, Donna Ann APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. Donna Ann Warren, 77, passed away at home on July 3, 2019, after a short illness. Born in Orange, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice Trethaway.Donna was a loving homemaker and caregiver. She loved her vacations and spent summers camping with her family in the Adirondacks. She was a dedicated, loved, and respected member of the Calvary, Newtonville United Methodist Church, and the Red Mountain Methodist Church in Mesa, Ariz. She was a senior youth fellowship leader, and worked as a volunteer in the church day care nursery. She volunteered for years at the Memorial Hospital and the Good Shepard Nursing Home. Donna was quick to laugh and listen, and offer help to anyone in need. Donna especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and fur babies. Donna married her beloved husband Bill on June 30, 1960, and together they enjoyed a loving life together for 59 years. Donna and Bill lived in Loudonville for 26 years, and moved to Mesa, Ariz. in 1986. Donna was predeceased by her brother Thomas Trethaway. She is survived by her daughter Debbie DeCesare (Douglas); sons, William Warren (Phyllis), and Robert Warren (Katheryn); and her sister-in-law Patti VanWagner (Ken). She is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Celebration services are planned in the Newtonville UMC on Saturday, September 21, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donation be made to "Dr. and Mrs. O.A. Warren Christmas Poinsettia Trust Fund" with the notation "In memory of Donna Ann Warren," at the Newtonville UMC, 568 New Loudon Road, Latham, NY, 12110.



Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close