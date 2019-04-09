Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Bashor Bundy. View Sign

Bundy, Donna Bashor SCHENECTADY Donna Bashor Bundy passed away on April 6, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Donna was born on September 5, 1944 to the late Phyllis Pease Hagg and Richard Pease in Huntington, Pa. Donna was happily married to the late George Bashor for 32 years. Passionate Penn State football fans, they rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on the Nittany Lions, whether by watching the games on television or traveling back to State College to root on their team. Donna began her teaching career in Pennsylvania, and then dedicated herself to 28 years of teaching the children of Niskayuna when they moved to New York, totaling a 40 year career. Although she taught all grades, she found her calling as a first grade teacher at Birchwood School. Her goal was to teach children to love books and become lifelong readers. She married David Bundy in 2007, and they made many memories together. They traveled in the U.S. Caribbean, and Europe. They enjoyed dancing, writing letters to each other and spending time with family and friends. Donna is survived by her husband, David Bundy; David's son, wife and children, Kemp, Kerri, Abby, and Thomas Bundy; her sisters, Mrs. Marjorie Delozier and Mrs. Patricia Geist and her husband, William; her niece, Nikki Santangelo and her husband, Matthew and their children, Austin, and Jaxon; and her nephew, Eric, his wife, Dianne and their son, Lucas. Donna was a member of the First Reformed Church of Schenectady. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12 with Reverend Carlson officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street (at McClellan Street). Donna had a passion for instilling a love of reading in all children. In her memory, please consider donating a book in her name, or other contributions can be made to the following charities: the Niskayuna Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 9662, Niskayuna, NY 12309, the Al







Bundy, Donna Bashor SCHENECTADY Donna Bashor Bundy passed away on April 6, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Donna was born on September 5, 1944 to the late Phyllis Pease Hagg and Richard Pease in Huntington, Pa. Donna was happily married to the late George Bashor for 32 years. Passionate Penn State football fans, they rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on the Nittany Lions, whether by watching the games on television or traveling back to State College to root on their team. Donna began her teaching career in Pennsylvania, and then dedicated herself to 28 years of teaching the children of Niskayuna when they moved to New York, totaling a 40 year career. Although she taught all grades, she found her calling as a first grade teacher at Birchwood School. Her goal was to teach children to love books and become lifelong readers. She married David Bundy in 2007, and they made many memories together. They traveled in the U.S. Caribbean, and Europe. They enjoyed dancing, writing letters to each other and spending time with family and friends. Donna is survived by her husband, David Bundy; David's son, wife and children, Kemp, Kerri, Abby, and Thomas Bundy; her sisters, Mrs. Marjorie Delozier and Mrs. Patricia Geist and her husband, William; her niece, Nikki Santangelo and her husband, Matthew and their children, Austin, and Jaxon; and her nephew, Eric, his wife, Dianne and their son, Lucas. Donna was a member of the First Reformed Church of Schenectady. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12 with Reverend Carlson officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street (at McClellan Street). Donna had a passion for instilling a love of reading in all children. In her memory, please consider donating a book in her name, or other contributions can be made to the following charities: the Niskayuna Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 9662, Niskayuna, NY 12309, the Al Smith Scholarship Fund at the First Reformed Church, 8 North Church Street, Schenectady, NY, or the David N. "Nick Delozier Athletic Scholarship and mailed to Janine Hawk, 149 Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA 16802. Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home Inc

1503 Union Street

Schenectady , NY 12309

(518) 346-3881 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close