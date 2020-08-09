Herrick, Donna E. EAST NASSAU Donna E. Herrick, 77 of Horse Heaven Road, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. Born in Middleburgh, N.Y., Donna was the daughter of the late Frederick Hemming and Eleanor Stannard Deukmejian; and wife of Dean G. Herrick. Donna grew up in Green Island. After her and Dean were married, she worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education until the birth of her children. Donna was at home with her three girls until she returned to work for Garden Way in Troy where she was an administrative assistant. After leaving Garden Way, Donna was a dedicated employee at the Jubilee Day Care Center. Donna was a longtime member of the West Stephentown Baptist Church where she also was a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the Stephentown Historical Society and enjoyed traveling with Dean, baking, square dancing, and time with her grandchildren. Donna was the stepdaughter of the late Mitchell Deukmejian; and sister of the late George, Donald, Peter and Robert Hemming. Survivors in addition to her husband Dean include her daughters, Debbie (Jim) Roarke of Troy, Diane Sluus of North Greenbush and Deanna (Anthony Jr.) Germano of Averill Park; her grandchildren, Sarah (Dave) Knight, Hannah and James Roarke, David, Bethany, Jonathan (Karissa), Keren and Daniel Sluus Jr. and Samantha Germano; great-grandchild Anna Knight; her sister Dorothy Enfield of Troy; her sisters-in-law, Eileen Hemming of Brunswick, Jayne-Ann Hemming of Averill Park, Sandi Hemming of Scotia, and Sharon Hemming of Lansingburgh, and Fran Herrick of East Nassau; brothers-in-law, Roy Herrick of East Nassau and Carve Enfield of Brunswick; along with many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the caregivers and staff of the Van Rensselaer Manor B3 unit for their kindness and dedicated care. Relatives and friends are invited to her calling hours on Saturday, August 22, from 1-2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the West Stephentown Baptist Church, 1672 NY 43, West Stephentown. Social distancing and masks will be required and enforced per most recent N.Y.S. guidelines. Private burial will be in the East Nassau Rural Cemetery. Donations in memory of Donna Herrick may be made to the following: Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or the West Stephentown Baptist Church, 1672 NY 43, Stephentown, NY, 12168. Visit perrykomdat.com
