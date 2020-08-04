Flinton, Donna Elizabeth (Turner) SPRAKERS Donna Elizabeth (Turner) Flinton, went peacefully to her final resting place on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after courageously battling with M.S. for many years. Donna was born on May 4, 1943, in Troy to the late Donald and Martha Turner. She was a graduate of Troy High School and longtime employee of N.Y. Telephone Company. Donna resided in Lansingburgh for many years where she was a lifelong member of St. Augustine's Church; and resided in Wynantskill for the past thirty years and was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church. Donna devoted many of her years as a volunteer in leadership and sharing her art and craft talent for the Lansingburgh Cub Scouts as a den mother. She also volunteered at the Wynantskill Fire Department, St. Jude the Apostle Rosary Society, and the Lasalle Institute lunch program. Donna was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Laurence Flinton, whom she married on November 10, 1962. She is survived by her four loving children, Lawrence (Fritzie) Flinton, Deborah (Harold) Flinton-Rabe, Keith (Tina) Flinton and Lisa Flinton; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Donna and her husband shared a love for the Yankees and NASCAR, and together they instilled in their children a great love of the Adirondacks. They shared memorable times at Brant Lake and Hidden Pond, vacationing for many years with their children. It was the family time camping, boating, and fishing that Donna and Larry enjoyed with their children. Donna was fortunate to share a special relationship with her grandson, Terri M. Flinton and for many precious years enjoyed Terri's humor, tenderness, and compassion. Donna also cherished her cats, Carley and Gidget, who were her very close furry friends for the past two years. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and avid baker she will be deeply missed. She also is survived by her siblings, Marty Sorenson (Daniel) deceased, Donald Turner (Carol) of Caslteton, Carol Emery of Holmes, N.Y., Ronald Turner of Averill Park, Mary Leon of Averill Park, Michael Turner (Annette), Troy, and Elizabeth Habiniak of Troy. The funeral Mass is scheduled for later date and time to be announced. It will be held in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. Condolences and sympathy cards may be sent to the family residence, Debbie Flinton-Rabe 1372 Logtown Rd, Sprakers, NY, 12166. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wynantskill Fire Department, 511 Church St., Wynantskill, NY, 12198, St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill, NY, 12198 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jackson and Betz Funeral Home, 15 Main St., Fultonville, NY, 12072. Please leave condolences online at brbsfuneral.com
.