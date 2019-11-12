Donna Haughney Devlin

Service Information
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY
12182
(518)-235-4741
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Augustine's Church
Lansingburgh, NY
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Devlin, Donna Haughney TROY Donna Haughney Devlin, 78 of Troy, passed peacefully on November 9, 2019, at the Eddy Memorial. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Haskins Haughney; and the devoted wife of Thomas Devlin of Troy. Mrs. Devlin was retired from the housekeeping department of R.P.I. in Troy. Survivors in addition to her husband of 27 years include her sister, Patricia Lajeunesse and her husband Donald and her nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her brothers, Frank and John Haughney; and sisters, Margaret Stebbins, Dolores Thibadeau and Sheila DeWall. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 11:30 a.m. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets), Lansingburgh on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. If desired, contributions in Donnas name may be made to the Eddy, 2256 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019
