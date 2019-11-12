Devlin, Donna Haughney TROY Donna Haughney Devlin, 78 of Troy, passed peacefully on November 9, 2019, at the Eddy Memorial. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Haskins Haughney; and the devoted wife of Thomas Devlin of Troy. Mrs. Devlin was retired from the housekeeping department of R.P.I. in Troy. Survivors in addition to her husband of 27 years include her sister, Patricia Lajeunesse and her husband Donald and her nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her brothers, Frank and John Haughney; and sisters, Margaret Stebbins, Dolores Thibadeau and Sheila DeWall. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 11:30 a.m. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets), Lansingburgh on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. If desired, contributions in Donnas name may be made to the Eddy, 2256 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019