Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Arpin, Donna J. CLIFTON PARK Donna Jean (Brand, Shippee) Arpin passed peacefully from this life on April 7, 2020, with her husband, Alan, by her side. She was 71 years of age. Donna was born in Watervliet and was the daughter of the late Roy and Jean Shippee. She was raised in Watervliet where she attended St. Patrick's Grammar School. She later graduated with the Class of 1966 from Shenendehowa Senior High School in Clifton Park. Donna dedicated the early years of her married life to raising her two sons, David and Alan. She later worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance in Albany for many years. Donna loved cruises and playing cards with her family. She enjoyed bowling but loved more the social aspect of the sport. She always enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Donna was a former member of the West Crescent Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Donna was the much loved wife of Alan L. Arpin; loving mother of Alan J. (Chrissie) Arpin and the late David P. Arpin; cherished grandmother of Alexa and Aidan Arpin who filled her heart with so much pride; sister of Joan English, Terri Kuhn, Susan Dupont, Shirley LaTourne, Sandy Linen, Elaine Bechard, Diane McCarthy, Jamie Brand, Janet Huyck, Eddy Baldauf, Johnny Baldauf, Robin Labelle and the late Pat Welcome, Jim Brand and Beverly Chura; life-long friend, Leanne Becker; and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Donna's favorite sisters-in-law, Pat and Darlene for their loving and caring support during difficult times. Donna's family also extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Robert Benton and to the caring staff of Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. At a time when social and physical distancing is the safest option for all, the family is choosing to hold services privately and Donna will be interred next to her son David in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. A contribution may be made to the of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205 in honor of Donna and to help in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease. For addition information or to leave a message for Donna's family, please visit







Arpin, Donna J. CLIFTON PARK Donna Jean (Brand, Shippee) Arpin passed peacefully from this life on April 7, 2020, with her husband, Alan, by her side. She was 71 years of age. Donna was born in Watervliet and was the daughter of the late Roy and Jean Shippee. She was raised in Watervliet where she attended St. Patrick's Grammar School. She later graduated with the Class of 1966 from Shenendehowa Senior High School in Clifton Park. Donna dedicated the early years of her married life to raising her two sons, David and Alan. She later worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance in Albany for many years. Donna loved cruises and playing cards with her family. She enjoyed bowling but loved more the social aspect of the sport. She always enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Donna was a former member of the West Crescent Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Donna was the much loved wife of Alan L. Arpin; loving mother of Alan J. (Chrissie) Arpin and the late David P. Arpin; cherished grandmother of Alexa and Aidan Arpin who filled her heart with so much pride; sister of Joan English, Terri Kuhn, Susan Dupont, Shirley LaTourne, Sandy Linen, Elaine Bechard, Diane McCarthy, Jamie Brand, Janet Huyck, Eddy Baldauf, Johnny Baldauf, Robin Labelle and the late Pat Welcome, Jim Brand and Beverly Chura; life-long friend, Leanne Becker; and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Donna's favorite sisters-in-law, Pat and Darlene for their loving and caring support during difficult times. Donna's family also extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Robert Benton and to the caring staff of Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. At a time when social and physical distancing is the safest option for all, the family is choosing to hold services privately and Donna will be interred next to her son David in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. A contribution may be made to the of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205 in honor of Donna and to help in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease. For addition information or to leave a message for Donna's family, please visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.