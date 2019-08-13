McGraw, Donna J. ALBANY Donna J. McGraw, 61, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her family. Donna was born in Albany, the daughter of Marcia Bendon McGraw and the late Daniel McGraw. She graduated from Cardinal McClosky High School and SUNY Albany. Donna had worked as a paralegal with CSEA. She enjoyed downhill skiing in her youth and in later years, she enjoyed daily walks and outdoor activities. Donna was a beautiful, kind and generous soul who loved spending time with her family. In addition to her mother Marcia, Donna is survived by her sister Deborah Casey (Tom); brothers, Daniel McGraw (Kathleen) and Dennis McGraw; also many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank Dr. John Morihisa, Leslie Coffard, and the staff at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Donna's family on Thursday, August 15, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may make a donation in memory of Donna to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, (NAMI - NYS), 99 Pine Street, #105, Albany, NY, 12207. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019