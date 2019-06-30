Pepe, Donna J. MIDDLETON, Mass. Donna J. Pepe passed away suddenly June 26, 2019 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass. surrounded by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Douglas and Carolyn Nelson; and her sister, Gail J. Nelson. She was born in Beverly Hospital on April 24, 1952. Donna attended Masconomet Regional High School and graduated in 1970. Donna met the love of her life, Mario Pepe, at their mutual place of employment and they married on April 3, 1982. They have two amazing children, Jeffery Nelson Pepe of Middleton and Lauren Grace Pepe of Tampa, Fla. Donna and Mario loved to travel which included Italy, Greece, Mexico, Croatia, Spain and they especially loved Aruba. Her interests were entertaining friends and family and she was a very competitive bocce player in her exquisitely landscaped backyard. Gardening was her passion and her beautiful home was proof! Donna was an inspiring mother, loving wife, supportive sister and the best friend she could be to so many. She lived her life Living, Laughing, and Loving. In addition to her husband and children, Donna leaves behind her sister, Judith Nelson of San Diego, Calif.; her brother, Douglas Nelson and his partner, Carol Reynolds of Scottsville, Va.; her brother, Richard Nelson and wife, Karen of Topsfield, Mass.; and her sister, Ellen Flint and husband, Charles, of Hampton, N.H. She had many cousins, nieces and nephews. Donna's many friends have been a constant source of support, love and longtime forever friendships. Donna and Mario's home was open to all, a place for friends and family to share wonderful food and good times. Services on Monday, July, 1 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Mackey Funeral Home, Middleton, Mass. Visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019