GIBSON Donna L. Donna, it's hard to believe it was 12 years ago today, you entered eternal peace, no longer in pain and your suffering was finally over! We miss hearing your voice, hearing you laugh and miss you being here with us! When we're in need of comfort, we walk down memory lane. There we see you smiling. We talk with you again, and as we wander slowly back, we seem to hear you say, "Don't grieve, don't cry, my family, we'll meet again some- day." We all miss and love you! We are so grateful for all Paul's love and devotion! God please treat her with such special care, make up for all she suffered here! Happy St. Patrick's Day! Lots of Love, Your Family Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019

