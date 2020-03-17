GIBSON Donna L. Donna, it's hard to believe it was 13 years ago today, you entered eternal peace! We promise you, we'll go on with our lives and make you proud because through us your stories will live on - still making us laugh! You'll forever be in our lives, you'll forever be a sister, a daughter, an aunt and friend. Thank you for all the immense happiness you brought into our hearts during your brief stay here on Earth. We all miss and love you! We are so grateful for all Paul's love and devotion! God please treat her with such special care, make up for all she suffered here! Happy St. Patrick's Day! Lots of Love, Your Family
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2020