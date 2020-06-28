Hummer, Donna L. (Wallen) ALBANY Donna L. (Wallen) Hummer, 69, passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Ruth and Edgar Wallen. Donna was raised in Port Schuyler and was a graduate of Watervliet High School Class of 1968. She then attended Albany Medical College and obtained her nursing certificate. For most of her career Donna worked as a computer programmer for the State of New York in the Tax and Finance Department until her retirement in 2005. Donna loved to garden and plant her flowers and vegetables. She was also "handy-woman" who could fix or build anything. She had many hobbies, some of which included: reading and watching mysteries, puzzles, sewing and bird watching from her sun room. Donna will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Mike Hummer; her sister, Ruth (the late James) Mayo; her niece, Marlene Mayo; her nephew, Eric (Lori) Mayo; her great-nieces, Audrey and Madelyn; her great-nephew, Collin; and her cousins, Lilli (Peter) Carroll and William Coulter, Jr. In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her cousin, June Langford. Those wishing to remember Donna in a special way are encouraged to make memorial contributions in her name to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org or The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at www.ifcj.org or The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at www.MohawkHumane.com Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cummings Funeral Home, 643 3rd Ave, Watervliet. Funeral services for Donna will be held on Friday, July 3 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.