Donna L. (Wallen) Hummer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hummer, Donna L. (Wallen) ALBANY Donna L. (Wallen) Hummer, 69, passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Ruth and Edgar Wallen. Donna was raised in Port Schuyler and was a graduate of Watervliet High School Class of 1968. She then attended Albany Medical College and obtained her nursing certificate. For most of her career Donna worked as a computer programmer for the State of New York in the Tax and Finance Department until her retirement in 2005. Donna loved to garden and plant her flowers and vegetables. She was also "handy-woman" who could fix or build anything. She had many hobbies, some of which included: reading and watching mysteries, puzzles, sewing and bird watching from her sun room. Donna will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Mike Hummer; her sister, Ruth (the late James) Mayo; her niece, Marlene Mayo; her nephew, Eric (Lori) Mayo; her great-nieces, Audrey and Madelyn; her great-nephew, Collin; and her cousins, Lilli (Peter) Carroll and William Coulter, Jr. In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her cousin, June Langford. Those wishing to remember Donna in a special way are encouraged to make memorial contributions in her name to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org or The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at www.ifcj.org or The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at www.MohawkHumane.com Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cummings Funeral Home, 643 3rd Ave, Watervliet. Funeral services for Donna will be held on Friday, July 3 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cummings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cummings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home
643 3rd Avenue
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 273-0224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Cummings Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved