Taylor, Donna L. AVERILL PARK Donna L. Taylor, 66 of Averill Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, with her family at her side. Born in Troy, Donna was the daughter of the late Stanley W. and Mary Houser Arnold Sr. and the "Lucky Lady" to Lance A. Taylor for 35 years. Donna was a graduate of the Averill Park High School. She had been retired from the Avenue Nursing and Rehab Center, (formerly Hallmark) in Schenectady where she was the director of housekeeping and laundry, a position she truly loved. She was a life member of the Averill Park-Sand Lake Auxiliary and was a former president. Donna enjoyed attending church at the West Stephentown Baptist Church with her grandchildren, Levi and Taylor, she loved music, singing, and was famous for her Karaoke. She truly loved being surrounded by her family. Donna was sister to the late Betty (Jack) Mattimore, Bud (Marilyn) Arnold, Mike-OX Arnold and Fuzzy (Pat) Arnold. Survivors in addition to her husband include her daughters, Jody (Dave) St. Pierre, Courtney (Tony) Sroka and Mindy (Peter) Taylor; beloved Mamie to Marissa and Stephanie St. Pierre, Levi and Taylor Sroka; her siblings, Bev (Larry) Rasmussen, Millie (Parrott) Gile, Pat (Late Marvin) Gardner, Weaver (Mary Lou) Arnold, Moose (Karen) Arnold and Barbara Fleming. She was the number one daughter-in-law of Betty (late Ren) Dejong and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing health crisis services will be private with burial in the Brookside Cemetery, Barberville. A celebration of Donna's life will be announced at a later date. "It Ends Up" donations in memory of Donna may be made to the West Stephentown Baptist Church 1672 NY 43, Stephentown, NY, 12168. In honor of Donna's memory wear something red and sing your favorite song Karaoke style. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 3, 2020.
