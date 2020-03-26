Gillespie, Donna M. WATERVLIET Donna M. Gillespie, 57, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Beverly A. (Samuelson) Gillespie and the late Stewart S. Gillespie. Donna worked in food service at The Watervliet Elementary School for more than 20 years until having to retire this year due to her illness. She loved to take care of people, especially children. Donna's home was always open to anyone who needed a meal since she always cooked for an "army." In addition to cooking, Donna loved country music, working in her garden and spending time with her cherished grandchildren. Donna lived life to the fullest and on her own terms, even if it may have strayed from doctor's orders at times, and she will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her mother, Donna is survived by her children, Chelsea (Justin) Adams and Michael (Laura Rahm) Densmore; her grandchildren, Ciana, Lillian, Chrisgianie and Marshall; her fiance, James Carter; her siblings, Lori (Mike) McIntire and Steven (Bethany) Gillespie; and best friend, Lori Curione. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Funeral services for Donna will be announced at a later date. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 26, 2020