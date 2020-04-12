Kawola, Donna M. WATERVLIET Donna Maria Kawola passed from this life peacefully on April 6, 2020, at the age of 73 years. Donna was born in Troy on December 10, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Magdalen (Berdar) Kawola. She was raised in Watervliet and was a graduate of Watervliet High School. Donna was employed by the Norton Company in Watervliet for eight years and later by the Nashua Company for 20 years, from where she retired in 1997 as a packer and machine operator. She lastly was employed by Portola Packaging Corporation in Clifton Park for 10 years. Donna was a member of the United Papermakers International Union. She was a long-time communicant of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet and Our Mother of Perpetual Help Society of the church. She enjoyed league bowling at Clifton Park Bowl, traveling, the times spent with her family and friends and creating favorite Ukrainian dishes. Donna is survived by her loving brothers, Samuel J. Kawola, Constantine (late Kathleen) Kawola and Daniel (Johanna) Kawola. She is also survived by several cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. A heartfelt thank you and our sincerest gratitude is offered to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Peter's Cancer Care and Radiology and to the caring staff of Evergreen Commons Nursing Home. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and out of deep respect and loving concern for all, the family will hold traditional services privately for Donna and interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Maplewood. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. To remember Donna in a special way, it is suggested that donations be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410-4th Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189, , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or to a favorite of one's choice. Please visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy for the Kawola family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020