Leininger, Donna M. COHOES Donna M. Leininger, 80 of Cohoes, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany on March 4, 1939, Donna was the daughter of the late Donald and Clarinda (Dupree) Wills. Donna was the devoted wife to the late Charles Leininger. They were married 29 years until his passing in 1985. Donna was raised in Albany where she lived for most of her life and received her education through local schools. She was a former county employee until retirement. Donna enjoyed crossword puzzles, soap operas and a good cup of coffee. But most of all Donna enjoyed the time she spent with her family, friends and grandchildren. Donna is survived by her children, Terry Fowler, Joanne (James) Fowler, Christopher Leininger, Lynn (Joe) Fowler, Vera (Edward Blackman) Leininger and Kurt (Amy) Leininger. Also survived by her sister Patricia Henderson, 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her twin sister Martha; two brothers, Warren Wills and John Wills; and one grandson Jeremy Leininger. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or the Community Hospice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







