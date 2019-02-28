Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna M. Nichols. View Sign

Nichols, Donna M. COLONIE Donna M. Nichols, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after a long illness. Donna was predeceased by her daughter Meaghan Nichols Sammons; and her mother Evelyn Crawford. Donna is survived by her husband and best friend of 53 years, Charles P. Nichols Jr. Donna worked for 34 years at Dunkin Donuts in Colonie before her retirement. She enjoyed many things including camping, vacationing but most of all she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her children, Nicole Nichols (Roxanne) and Danielle McAllister (Chris). She was the loving "Grammy" to Emma, Riley, Kyle and Madelyn (Jon) and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 3, from 1-4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral service will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with interment following in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to the ICU at Ellis Hospital, 1101 Nott St., Schenectady, NY, 12308 or online at







181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

