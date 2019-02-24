Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sarinelli, Donna M. ALBANY Donna M. Sarinelli, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 15, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Mary (Garavelli) Hunt. Donna was raised and educated in Rensselaer, graduating from St. John's Academy, class of 1964. She was a long-time parishioner of The Cathedral of All Saints in Albany. It was there she married the love of her life, Peter C. Sarinelli, on February 16, 1979. Throughout her life, Donna held various secretarial positions in the Capital Region, including Servidone Construction in Castleton, Wolberg Electric in Albany and The Office of the New York State Attorney General, from where she retired in 2006 after eighteen years of service. She was an active member of the Local CSEA Union. Donna and Peter traveled the world over. Their journeys brought them to South America, the Caribbean, Central America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia and many parts of the U.S. Donna was truly selfless. If a friend or family member was in need, Donna was there to help. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Peter C. Sarinelli of Albany; her children, Donald M. Olthoff Jr. of Schenectady and Donna Michele Olthoff of Wynantskill; her stepson, Peter C. Sarinelli Jr.; siblings, Donald (Nancy) Hunt of Florida, Michael Hunt of Rensselaer, Karen (Chris) David of East Greenbush, Susan (Alan) Filauro of Denville, N.J., James (Patricia) Hunt of Schenectady, Timothy (Suzanne) Hunt of Denver, N.C. and Jeanne Hunt Reedy of Albany; three grandchildren, Tyler Trombley, Christopher and Jamie Sarinelli; four great-grandchildren, Blake and Kamden Trombley, Christopher Sarinelli Jr., and Hailey Sarinelli. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Gerry, and her faithful dog, Riley. The family wishes to thank the Community Hospice of Albany for the compassionate care given to Donna, enabling her to be in the comfort of her own home. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 S. Swan St., Albany, with inurnment to follow in the Cathedral's Columbarium. Memorial donations in Donna's name may be made to the Center for Disability Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home, Albany. To express condolences and for more information, please visit







633 Central Avenue

Albany , NY 12206

