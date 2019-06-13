Spellman, Donna M. DELMAR Donna M. Spellman passed into eternal life on June 8, 2019. Born in February 1930 to Henry S. and Elizabeth Bowyer Miller in Albany, she was raised in Amsterdam. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward W. Spellman; and devoted mother of Timothy E. (Ann Marie) of Williamsville, N.Y., Gary H. (Donna) of Delmar and John T. (Christine) Spellman of Ballston Spa. She was the loving grandmother of Daniel (Michelle), Eileen, Joseph (Aleks), James, Brian, Sean, Kaleigh, Jason (Neala) and Emily. Also survived by great-grandchildren, Peyton, Riley, Ava, Amelia and Norah; her sister-in-law Dolores Miller of Shirley, Mass., and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Joseph J. and brother, Henry S. Miller Jr. Mrs. Spellman was a 1948 honors graduate of St. Mary's Institute, Amsterdam and the Mildred Elley Business School in Albany. She worked for the New York State Dept. of Public Works prior to her marriage in 1953. While raising her boys for eight years in Hornell, N.Y., Mrs. Spellman was a communicant of St. Ann's Church, a member the Hornell Fortnightly Club, PTA, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and a Cub Scout Pack mother. After the family returned to the Albany area, she worked at Mullen's Pharmacy in Delmar for many years and retired from the N.Y.S. Higher Education Services Corporation. A devout Catholic, she was a 51-year member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar, involved with several ministries there, most notably her service on the Eucharistic Ministry Team bringing communion to the residents of the Good Samaritan Home. Mrs. Spellman was foremost a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who enjoyed reading, listening to classical music and news on the radio, and discussing current events. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, June 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 17, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine's Center for Children, 40 N. Main Ave., Albany, NY, 12203. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019