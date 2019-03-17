Christopher, Donna M. Tizzone HALFMOON Donna M. Tizzone Christopher, 91 of Route 236, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Mary's Haven in Saratoga after a long illness. She was born on November 7, 1927, in Colonie and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Angela Grasso Tizzone. She was a graduate of Roessleville High School, class of 1945 and had attended Russell Sage College in Troy. She retired in 1983 from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Motor Vehicles as a secretary for Adjudication License Infractions in Albany. She was the beloved wife of Stephen J. Christopher whom she married on October 25, 1953, in Our Lady of Mercy Church in Colonie. She enjoyed traveling very much, including the USA, Canada, Europe, Mexico and the Islands of Bermuda, Bahamas and Hawaii. She was a member of the Senior Citizens of Halfmoon and Clifton Park. She was a member of the Colonie Lodge of Elks Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler. Donna loved the Marriott Vacation Club on Hilton Head, S.C. She traveled with the membership with exchanges to California, Lake Tahoe and Puerto Rico. She was a longtime communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. She was the sister of Lou Tizzone of Colonie and the late Mary (the late Paul) LaFalce; aunt of Mary Tizzone, Angela Preisman, Joseph Tizzone, Pamela Linnan, Sheila Nevins and CJ LaFalce; also survived by several other nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd. Clifton Park, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY, 12208 or to Mary's Haven, 35 New St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary