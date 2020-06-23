Charette, Donna Marie HALFMOON Donna Marie Charette, 62 of Halfmoon, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Edward S. Charette Sr. and Carol E. McMahon. Donna was a computer programmer for New York State in Albany for many years and retired in 2019. She was the devoted sister of Edward (Susan) Charette, Jr. of Malta, Cindi (Brian) Dozois of Greenfield Center, and Linda (Tom) Peters of Stillwater; stepdaughter of Elizabeth Charette of Clifton Park; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral service is private at the convenience of the family from the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation in Donna's name to a local animal shelter. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 23, 2020.