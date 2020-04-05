Albany Times Union Obituaries
Donna Marie DeAngelis

Donna Marie DeAngelis Obituary
DeAngelis, Donna Marie COHOES Donna Marie DeAngelis passed away on April 2, 2020. Proud wife of her tool man husband, Andrew; crazy meatball and chicken soup making mother of three children, Andrew Joseph DeAngelis, Sarah Teresa Ciuk and Nicole Marie Banks; loving and very patient grandmother to eight grandchildren, Angelina Ciuk, Kennedi Banks, Cordelia Ciuk, Isabella Banks, Adam Banks, Jr., Christian Banks, Damian Banks, and Logan Poynter; and easy-going mother-in-law to Todd Ciuk, Adam Banks Sr. and Carolyn DeAngelis. Donna was a dear friend to all those who would tolerate her pitbull attitude on life. Services are private for family only to avoid any fighting that may occur and/or her coffin landing on the floor. There are no calling hours. In lieu of cards or flowers, which she will not be able to read or smell after her demise, please contribute to the National Ichthyosis Foundation in the DeAngelis Family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020
