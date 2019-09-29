|
|
Forster, Donna Marie EAGLE MILLS It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Marie Forster, age 73, of Eagle Mills announces her passing on July 22, 2019. Donna was born on June 14, 1946, in Manchester, Conn. to John and Dorothy Forster. She graduated from Tamarac High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts at Mount Holyoke College, a Master of Music from Stanford University, and an elementary teaching credential with an emphasis on Spanish curriculum from Sacramento State University. Donna had a brilliant career as an oboist. She performed and worked at Carnegie Hall in New York City and was a member of the Singapore Symphony. Later, Donna returned to the states and moved to Carmel Valley, Calif. where she continued to play oboe and teach music. When Luciano Pavarotti came to the Carmel area, Donna was his music librarian for his performances. Donna was a lover of life, music, conversation and animals, especially her dog Spot who traveled cross-country with her when she came home to Eagle Mills to take care of her parents, uncle and extended family. Donna spent the last years of her life teaching school in Troy and helping students learn piano. She leaves a legacy as uplifting as the music she played. Donna is survived by her sisters, Ann E. Rudolph and Rae T. Bright; her niece, Maile Bright-Denzler; and nephews, David Rudolph and Kealii Bright. Donna touched so many lives with her amazing generous heart and sparkling smile. She will be deeply missed by all. We love you Donna, always and forever. A private family burial took place Sunday, September 22, in the Eagle Mills Cemetery. Please express your online condolences by visiting morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019