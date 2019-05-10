Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie Smith. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

, Donna Marie DELMAR Donna Marie Smith, 68, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Donna was the only daughter of Alfred E. and Marie I. (Deyo) Smith. She was a lifelong Albany girl and a graduated with a B.S. degree from SUNY Albany. Employed by the N.Y.S. Office of Information Technology Services and the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance for many years, she made countless friends. She loved traveling, especially to her favorite location of Palm Springs, Calif. A tireless volunteer at Proctor's Theatre, Capital Repertory Theatre and Albany County Board of Elections, she loved giving her time to others in any way she could. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Joseph F. Bonkoski III; brother, Donald (Jacqueline) Warner of Niskayuna, deceased brother, Raymond (Marian) Warner of Schuylerville; niece, Patricia (Chuck) Bentley of East Greenbush; and long time friend and confidante Carol Wade (Bill) Gordon of Colonie. She will be sorely missed by many but we are all grateful to have spent some time with a special human being. Special thanks to the Emergency Room, Intensive Care Unit and the Operating Room at Albany Medical Center, during Donna's time of need. Additional thanks to Mayah Sanderson of the Center for Donation and Transplant who orchestrated Donna's gracious election to donate her organs and tissue to give others a second chance. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Contributions in Donna's honor may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







