Donna Marjorie (Jones) Austin

Austin, Donna Marjorie (Jones) PHILADEPHIA, Pa. Donna Marjorie (Jones) Austin, passed away on February 4, 2020, at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 94 and died peacefully with her son Daniel beside her. Donna was born on July 29, 1925, in Ashtabula, Ohio and was the daughter of wireless radio pioneer, William H. Jones and Martha Emery. She graduated from Albany High School and her family moved to Long Island. In 1946, she earned her registered nursing degree at the State University of New York, Saint John's Long Island City Hospital. She married Walter Hobson Austin at the Little Church Around the Corner in New York City on June 28, 1947. Donna and Walt moved to Poestenkill where she started her career and raised her children, David, Dan and Tracey. Donna had a long and successful career as an R.N. and retired as occupational head nurse from Montgomery Ward in Menands. She eventually retired to Port Orange, Fla. where she spent over two decades enjoying the warm weather, beautiful scenery and her many close friends. Donna was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a loyal friend, an expert flower and vegetable gardener, a swimming instructor, a water-skier, a snow-skier, an avid and competitive tennis player, a fisherwoman, a bridge and gin-rummy player, a global traveler, a voracious reader, a pianist who passed on the love of music to her children, a great cook, and a crack pool player. (In fact, she had her own pool cue and played - and won - her last game about 18 months ago.) Donna was also a lover of dogs and bred and raised ACA registered German Shepherds in a kennel next to her home in Poestenkill, during the 1960s. Donna enjoyed life each day and always made the best of things without complaint but with a positive look forward. Her niece, Lori, recently remarked, "Donna could accomplish more by noon every day than most people could do in a week." Donna was predeceased by her husband Walter; and her daughter Tracey; as well as by her parents, Martha and William; and her two brothers, Ed and Paul. Donna is survived by two sons, David Louis Austin and Daniel Michael Austin; spouses of her sons, Susanna Austin and Ellen Brotman; five grandchildren, Rachel, Sean, Samuel, Jonathan, and Alex; one great-grandchild, Miriam Ziporah; and two nieces, Jennifer and Lori Jones. She is also survived by her beloved canine companion of fourteen years, Coby, a beautiful Shetland Sheepdog. Donna was very specific about her wishes for her final services: she wanted to be cremated and then have her ashes scattered in Lake George on a summer day - a time and a place where she and her family and friends happily gathered together for so many years. We are planning that event now, and if you would like to join us, let us know be sending an email to



