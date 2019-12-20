Marsh, Donna COLONIE Donna F. Marsh, 75 of Colonie, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Muncie, Ind. and was the daughter of the late George and Anna Lewman Easton. Donna was a wonderful caregiver and enjoyed engaging with people. She was a home aide and hairdresser. For many years, Donna was a real estate agent with Century 21 in Muncie, Ind. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning, tending to her flowers and waterskiing. Donna cherished her grandchildren and loved to attend their many activities. She was the beloved mother of Monica L. Marsh (Wayne Sivaslian), Christi Marsh (Eric Larcom), Bill Marsh and Melanie (Troy) Smith. Donna was the sister of Dale and David Easton and the late Robert Easton. She was the much loved grandmother of Nicole Hall (Adam), Jacqulynn Cook (John Flauding), Eric Larcom II, Jonathon Larcom and Shelby Smith; and great-grandmother of Grayson, Laniya, Malachi and Amani. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Donna's family on Sunday, December 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. A reception will follow at the Bishop Broderick Apartments, 50 Prescott Street, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, P.O. Box 650309, Dept. 41831, Dallas, TX, 75265-0309. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 20, 2019