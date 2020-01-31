Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Trainor. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie , NY View Map Service 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Trainor, Donna NISKAYUNA Donna Trainor, 63, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. With her passing, the world became a little less bright. Donna was born and raised in Albany where at 15, she met the love of her life, Jerry, with whom she would spend the next 48 years. She worked several bookkeeping and accounting jobs before proudly becoming a self-taught C.P.A., the culmination of many years of hard work. Donna started her own accounting firm and had many long-term clients whom she loved. On Sundays, Donna could be found in the kitchen cooking with Jerry for family and friends. She had the most generous heart you only went to her house once as a guest. After that, you were family. Donna loved Motown music - and on warm summer nights, you would find her with her friends and family dancing in the backyard, or living room, doing her favorite dance soul train. Donna was a long time Dallas Cowboy fan, and you could often find her yelling at the T.V. while cheering her favorite team on. She loved horse racing and would study the racing form, but she couldn't help but bet on the horse that winked at her - and of course, she would end up winning. Despite all her achievements in life, her proudest moment was becoming Grammy to her granddaughter, Hailey Marie. Hailey could often be found in her office "working" with her Grammy. Donna was very much looking forward to the birth of her grandson - and while she won't be here with him physically, we know she will always be proudly watching over both of Grammy's babies. Donna was the daughter of Dolores Lather and the late Gerald Lather. She is survived by her loving husband Jerry Trainor; daughters, Tina (Jon) Hayes, and Tiffany (Nick) Bonitatibus; granddaughter Hailey Hayes; her siblings, Barbara (Alban) Molineaux, Michael (Catherine) Lather, Diane (Dave) Salik, Bill (Donna) Lather, Patricia (David) Preville, Kathleen Lather, Sheryl (Thomas) Kretzler, and Carol Lather. She is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as her dear friend, Jill McDonald. In addition to her father, Donna was predeceased by her brother Mark Lather; mother-in-law Jessie Trainor; and cherished sister-in-law Barbara Trainor. Friends may call from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, February 3, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie with a service immediately following. In keeping with Donna's love of her grandchildren, the family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Trainor Memorial Funds at Bank of America to help with their college tuition Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020

