Ayotte, Donovan R. HALFMOON Donovan R. Ayotte, age 24 of Halfmoon, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his grandfather Gerald A. MacDonald. Donovan was a 2014 graduate of Shenendehowa High School. He worked as a laborer for the Town of Halfmoon Water Dept. He was a longtime member of the West Crescent Fire Dept., serving as captain. He loved snowmobiling and four-wheeling and was a proud member of the Sons of American Legion Post 1450 in Halfmoon. He is survived by his parents, Dennis R. Ayotte Jr. and Camille M. Ayotte; his brother Mathew R. Ayotte; paternal grandparents, Dennis R. Ayotte Sr. and Kathleen M. Ayotte; his maternal grandmother Diana L. MacDonald; and his adopted stepfather Bob Belleard of Lanthier's Grove. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Crescent firehouse, 1440 Crescent Rd., Halfmoon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020, or to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY, 12302. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com