Huber, Dora DiMauro COLONIE Dora DiMauro Huber, 79, of Colonie, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in 1940 in Amorosi, Benevento, Italy, Dora immigrated to America aboard the SS Andrea Doria in 1954 and settled in Hudson N.Y. with her parents and brother, Claudio. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1959 and lived in Albany before moving to Colonie in 1978. Dora traveled to Italy with her children many times and her Italian relatives often visited her home in America. She was humble in spirit, fiercely loyal to family and friends, and an absolutely fantastic cook. Her favorite moments were in the kitchen with family and friends, especially on Christmas Eve. Dora is now in Heaven in the joyful company of her parents, Eduardo and Caterina DiMauro; sister Rosa Brambilla; brothers, Francesco and Tomasino DiMauro; her husband James; and her beloved son John. She is survived by her children, Maria (Joe) Crawley, Michael Huber, and Patricia (Tyson) Lamb; daughter-in-law Sandra Aidala Huber; her brother Claudio (Carol) DiMauro; her sister Alma Elgani; 13 grandchildren, McKenzie, Kayleigh, Ashleigh, Morgan, Kimberleigh, Julia, Benjamin, Nataleigh, Ryan, Jack, Henry, Elexas, and Eleanna; nephews, nieces, cousins, and many wonderful friends, especially her best friends, Florence Lenartson and Peggy Simmons. The family regrets the current situation prohibits services at this time. Friends and family will gather for a memorial Mass and celebration of Dora's wonderful life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020