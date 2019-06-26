Pitcheralle, Doreen J. MECHANICVILLE Doreen J. Pitcheralle, 63, a longtime resident of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family following a brief and determined battle with cancer. Born and raised in Auburn, N.Y., she is the daughter of late Burton S. Verdi and Constance Lombardo Verdi. Doreen was a graduate of the Auburn High School class of 1974. She worked many years in the NYS Office of General Services as an executive administrator. Doreen enjoyed traveling with friends and family and would frequent Maine for long weekends during the summer. She enjoyed antiquing along her route of travel wherever she was going. Her children were the focal point of her life. Doreen was passionate about watching her son's sporting activities. Whether it was baseball, football or basketball she was always proud of her three boys during the many games she attended over the years. She is survived by her three sons, Ryan M. (Toni Ann), Gary J. (Kelly) and Jonathan D. Pitcheralle; her four grandchildren, Jack, Chase, Carter and Dylan Pitcheralle; her brothers, Burt (Kathy) Verdi, David (Peggy) Verdi; her sisters, Kathy Weldon, Anne (Steve) Reynolds; sister-in-law Cindy Verdi Kowatch; her longtime partner Arthur Medina; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John A. Pitcheralle and her brother Joseph P. Verdi. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Doreen's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at the All Saints-on-the-Hudson (South Church) 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. Her final resting place will be St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doreen's honor to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or electronically at . Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary