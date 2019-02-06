|
Lemieux, Dorian J. Jr. DELMAR Dorian J. Lemieux Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, after a brief illness. He was a Delmar resident for over 50 years. Dorian was born in Colchester, Vt. on November 23, 1924, to the late Dorian and Blanche Marie Lemieux. Dorian served his country honorably in the United States Armed Services (Air Force) during World War II attaining the rank of lieutenant. After his military service he went on to complete his education, graduating in 1949 with a B.A. in business administration at the University of New Hampshire. While there, he met his future wife, Shirley Hoyle. They were married for 32 years until her passing in 1983. Together they raised five children. Dorian began his career with John Hancock Life Insurance in New Hampshire and was a dedicated employee for 40 years retiring in 1989 as the district manager in Albany. Dorian will be remembered for his love of New England sports teams, especially the Red Sox. Baseball was a large part of his life each year from the day pitchers and catchers reported to spring training all the way to the last game of the World Series! Dorian was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; his friend and partner, Mary McHugh; his son-in-law, Rob Lacey; and his siblings, Marilyn Moran, Roy Lemieux, and Roger Lemieux. He is survived by his children, Christine (Lee) Sheaffer, Susan (Marty) Richter, Judy (Barry) Canniff, Bob (Denise) Lemieux, and Michelle Lacey; his grandchildren, Greg (Chantal), Justin (Ashley), Dan (Jess), Laura (Paul), Kim (Tommy), Ryan (Karen), Matt, Abby, Emily, Bobby, Michael, and Nicole; and his nine (soon to be 10) great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Friday, February 8, from 4-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar on Saturday, February 9, at 10 a.m. Private burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Dorian's memory be made to the at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215. A more detailed obituary may be found at NewComerAlbany.com
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|