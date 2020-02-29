Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 9:30 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dayton, Doris A. TROY Doris Amalia (Pietrafesa) Dayton, 87, entered into the kingdom of heaven, Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She slipped peacefully from the loving arms of her daughters into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus. Born in Worcester, Mass. on Thanksgiving day, November 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Tito and Rose (DeFruscio) Pietrafesa. Doris was raised in Troy and educated in the Catholic school system. Her passion for shopping led her to an early career in retail. She worked for W.T Grant Co. in downtown Troy as well as New York City boutiques. She was married on Mother's Day, May 8, 1955, to Airman Joseph James Dayton. She was a military bride who took pride in establishing a home in the many bases they were stationed at. After her husband returned from his deployment in Morocco, they welcomed their first born daughter in 1959. The young family continued to travel with the military. After her husband returned from Vietnam, they welcomed their second born daughter in 1968. Anyone who knew Doris could attest to her sense of style, flair for fashion and "movie star qualities." Throughout her life, music and dance brought out the fun and quirky side of Doris. Even though she never learned how to drive, she was a very independent woman. She traveled throughout the Capital District on CDTA buses. There is no place she couldn't get to. If you couldn't find Doris on the bus, you would surely find her walking to her destination. Many thoughtful hours were spent choosing the perfect greeting card. She then would embellish them beautifully with her "famous stickers." She was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ with all her heart. Countless hours were spent reading her Bible and in prayer. She fellowshipped and volunteered with the former Capital Christian church in Troy and frequently could be heard saying "Praise The Lord" and "Hallelujah" with her arms raised in praise! Doris was the wife of the late Joseph J. Dayton who died in 1970; beloved mother of Lisa M. (David) Villeneuve of Wynantskill and Lori A. (Eric) Chittenden of Colonie; adored Mema of Jamie Tyler Chittenden, Nicholas Joseph Chittenden and Crystal Villeneuve; dear sister of the late Joseph (Lee) Styno, Mary (Charles) Sontheimer and Anthony (Gladys) Styno. She is also a survived by several nieces and nephews. She cherished her fur babies Tiger, Bootsie and Lammie. During her latter years of life, Doris was blessed with a second family at Van Rensselaer Manor. Her loving caregivers on B1 understood that life is meant to be lived. They encouraged, supported and assisted Doris in staying young and living life to the fullest in her golden years. It's the little things in life that matter - coordinating outfits, hair bows, make up, jewelry and most importantly making sure that Lily was tucked in with mommy every night. The funeral will be on Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Parker Brothers Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend John Yanus, Pastor. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. to share in the celebration and remembrance of Doris' life. A wake service will occur at 3 p.m. Condolence book at Parker











