King, Doris A. ALBANY Doris Anne King, 86 of Albany, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019, at Hudson Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of George Townsend and Yetive (Moore) Cooke and sister of Irene. She was married to Clinton J. King who preceded her in death in 2006. At one time she worked for N.Y. Telephone. She then became an insurance adjuster for the Hartford, Reliance and James Dunn Insurance Companies. Upon retirement, Doris was a housekeeper at the St. Louise House in Menands for many years. Doris is survived by her loving son Michael Verreau Sr. (Joyce P. McAlister); as well as her cherished grandchildren, Michael A. Verreau Jr., Brandon King and Ashlee King; and her adored great-granddaughter Emily Igler. She cherished in her memory her daughter Kimberly C. King who passed away in 2018. There will be no visitation. Memorial services for Doris will be celebrated on November 29, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church (formerly St. James Church), 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Inurnment will take place with her daughter and alongside her husband in Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scotties Rock Foundation, Inc., 209 S. Jefferson Street, Suite 1094, Winchester, TN 37398-1739. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019