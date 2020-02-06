Kelafant, Doris Ann DORMANSVILLE Doris Ann Kelafant "Aunt Doris," "Auntie D," 80, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1939, the third child of Elizabeth (Fisher) and Seward Kelafant. Doris was born at home and lived her days in Dormansville. She graduated from Greenville High School. Doris worked for many years at Albany Medical Center before working with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Doris was very involved in helping with the maintenance, dinners, and other parts of the Dormansville Methodist Church. She particularly enjoyed to decorate the church for Christmas. She loved to crochet, knit and do other home crafts. She enjoyed gardening in her younger years, as well. She also loved to spend time with her family and talk to her friends on the phone. She was predeceased by her mother, father, and brother, Donald Kelafant. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law Jeanette Kelafant; and brothers-in-law, Frederick Bangert and Robert Andersen. Doris is survived by her sisters, Karen Andersen, Joyce Trenchard and Joan Bangert; and brother Kenneth Kelafant. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with great-nieces and great-nephews. Doris was a loving woman who was fiercely loyal to her family. She was always willing to help anyone who needed it and never expected anything in return. She went home to the Lord peacefully with all of the love and support from her loved ones. Per her wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mamba Sports Foundation. You can donate at mambasportsfoundation.org. If you are not able to donate online, or if you prefer, you may give your donation to Kelly Suhr, Libbi Mosher or Karen Andersen and they will make a collective donation in Doris' name. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020