Horrocks, Doris B. CLIFTON PARK Doris B. Horrocks, 90, formerly of Route 236, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Wesley Health Care Center. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in the Waterford Rural Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Due to pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Michael Krug Scholarship Fund in care of Canajoharie Central School, 136 Scholastic Way, Canajoharie, NY, 13317. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com