Colaruotolo, Doris COHOES Doris Colaruotolo, 87, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late James and Olga Mencarelli. Doris graduated from Cohoes High School in 1950. She was employed by Montgomery Ward, the Albany V.A. and General Electric before working side by side with her husband as secretary and treasurer of Frank's Meat & Groceries and later P.S. Dusza Distributing. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael's Church in Cohoes as well as an active member of Cohoes Community Center Fundraising. She enjoyed traveling to Italy and spending time in Chazy Lake, Cape Cod and Florida. Doris is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 67 years, Frank D. Colaruotolo. Frank is so proud of her wisdom, dedication and loyalty. He can't imagine life without her. She is also survived by her brother, Rico Mencarelli; and sister of the late Leno Mencarelli. She was the loving mother of Mary Ellen Colaruotolo, Alexander "Sandy" (Lori) Colaruotolo, and Frank J. Colaruotolo; proud grandmother of Lauren (Jay) Flexer, Elizabeth Colaruotolo (Steven Scofield), and Alexander "Jamey"(Victoria) Colaruotolo. Doris is also survived by an abundance of nieces, nephews and close friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. from St. Michael's Church Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Marra Funeral Home, Cohoes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris's name may be made to the .