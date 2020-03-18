Corina, Doris TROY Doris Corina, 86 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Maude Loselle Dunphy; and the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Corina Sr. Doris is survived by her children: Cindy (Daniel) Mahoney, Anthony J. Corina Jr. (Sharie) and Angelo (Heidi) Corina. She was predeceased by her daughter Colleen Corina; and her sisters Patsy Gagliardi and Iola Hartman. Also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Doris enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends and winters they spent in Florida. Per the family's wishes, funeral services will be private. Those wishing to make donations in Doris's memory, may send contributions to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 18, 2020