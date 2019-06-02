Flanigan, Doris E. TROY Doris E. Flanigan, 90 of 10th Avenue, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Camilla Jensen Quackenbush. Doris was a school bus driver for Golden Arrow Bus Co. She was a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church and a member of the Veterans of Lansingburgh Auxiliary. In her spare time, Doris enjoyed doing crafts. She was the widow of Edward P. Flanigan Sr.; and was the beloved mother of Edward P. Flanigan Jr. and Barbra Lepage (Raymond) of Troy. She was the sister of the late Earl Quackenbush; and proud grandmother of Michael, Richard, Jonathan and Theresa Flanigan and Melissa LePage Rosenthal. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 - 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary