Marsh, Doris E. GUILDERLAND Doris E. Marsh, a longtime resident of Guilderland, died peacefully on May 4, 2020, at age 96 years. She was predeceased by her husband William D. Marsh Jr.; her parents, Fay and Edna Leonard; her siblings, Ruth Robbiano, Shirley Palmer, and James Leonard; and grandson Michael Warrington. She is survived by her children, William D. Marsh III, Nancy Marsh-Haggerty, Paul J. Marsh and their respective spouses Joyce Skowyra, Robert Haggerty and Catherine Marsh. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexa Reyes, Justin Marsh, Kristen (Kate) Kornak, Peter Marsh, David Marsh, Karen Marsh, Christopher Marsh, and Zachary Haggerty. Doris had 10 great-grandchildren of whom she was very proud. A graduate of Albany High School, Doris became a registered nurse as a graduate of Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. Upon graduation she worked for the Visiting Nurses Association and at Memorial Hospital in Albany. During the 1960s she lead the cancer detection clinic at the hospital. Doris then became an occupational health nurse for the State of New York until her retirement in 1989. Post retirement she worked a number of years for Marsh Bus Co. Among her numerous pursuits, she was a very active, lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Albany where she served in various capacities and on many committees. Doris also remained active with the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing until recently. The family is particularly grateful to the front line staff on 6B at Teresian House. Their care, kindness and thoughtfulness exceeds our ability to adequately express our appreciation. There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Doris at a later date. For those who wish, a memorial contribution may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 646 State St., Albany, NY, 12203.