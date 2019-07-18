Doris E. Stone (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY
12143
(518)-756-8333
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church
105 Second St.
Albany, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church
105 Second St.
Albany, NY
Obituary
Stone, Doris E. ALBANY Doris E. Stone, 73, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with her illness. Doris was born on September 7, 1945, daughter of the late Lawrence and Gladys Jones. Doris was a 1963 graduate of R-C-S High School. She was a beloved employee of St. Peter's Hospital for many years. She also loved her job working with children as a bus monitor with Durham Bus Co. and also for First Student Bus Co. Survivors include her husband, Ernest Stone; son Kevin Stone; stepdaughter, Glenda Brown; siblings, Beverly Edwards, Jeannette, Anita, Gladys, Carrie and Dean Jones; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Doris was predeceased by her sisters, Mildred Pope, Mary Parker, and Linda Odum; and her brother Lawrence Jones. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, in the Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany. Calling hours will be held in the church prior to the service starting at 10 a.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on July 18, 2019
