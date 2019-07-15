Cea, Doris Estus COLONIE Doris Estus Cea, 86, passed away quietly on Monday, July 8, 2019. Doris Estus Cea was born on March 31, 1933, in Andes, N.Y. to Joseph and Thelma Estus. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael; son, Anthony of Scottsdale, Ariz.; son, Stephen (Janet) and grandsons, Tyler and Calvin of Hillsboro, Ore.; brother, Theodore Estus of Queens, and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. Doris graduated from Oneonta State Teachers College and received her master's degree from Queens College in New York City. She taught at the Pine Haven School in Bethpage, N.Y. for many years then taught at Salem High School in Salem, N.H. Doris was very bright and loved anything intellectual, Broadway plays, crossword puzzles, books and loved trivia games; Jeopardy was her favorite. Doris also loved physical things and practiced yoga and led an osteoporosis group at Belltrone and Sheehy Manor. Doris was a member of the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society, Women's Auxiliary and played Bocce there. She will be missed as a kind, gentle, loving wife and mother. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, NY, 12205 on Thursday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave Ext., Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 15 to July 16, 2019