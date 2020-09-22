1/
Doris F. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnson, Doris F. CLIFTON PARK Doris F. Johnson, 92 of Clifton Park, died January 21, 2020, in Winter Haven, Fla. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a graveside service to follow in Clifton Park Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association Northeastern NY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 40, online at www.alz.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved