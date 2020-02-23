Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Services
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:15 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
79 Brunswick Road
Troy, NY
View Map

Doris H. Paglia

Doris H. Paglia Obituary
Paglia, Doris H. PLEASANTDALE Doris H. Paglia, 89, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born in Troy, the daughter of the late Walter DeFreest and Bertha (Wagar) DeFreest; and the loving wife of the late Christy (Duke) Paglia Jr. She attended Lansingburgh Schools. Doris worked for Bradley's Department Store in Latham as a cashier for many years, retiring in 1995. She enjoyed going to the Racino in Saratoga and playing bingo. Most of all, she loved her family. Doris is survived by her children, Patricia (Mack Berkley) Paglia-Berkley, John (LeeAnn Sherman) Paglia and Karen (Guy Stoliker) Paglia; her grandchildren, Dana Parker, Christopher (Dana) Paglia and Ronald St. Jock Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Gavin Crobok, Breanne Crobok, Mason Paglia, Randi Paglia, Ronald St. Jock III, and Alex St. Jock; and her siblings, Ruth Shaw, Elizabeth Ratigan and Dorothy Smith. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Christy, Doris was predeceased by her daughter Doris St. Jock Mayville; her infant son Christopher Paglia; her longtime partner Donald Gratton; and her siblings, George DeFreest, Irene Sousis, Shirley Minnafield, Clayton DeFreest, Caroline Simpson, Grace Radliff and Waletr DeFreest. The family would like to thank her neighbor and dear friend Lynn Rigney for all that she has done for their mother; and the Samaritan Hospital Hospice nurses and doctors for all the compassion and care given to Doris. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 24, at the funeral home. Memorial donations in memory of Doris may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or at mohawkhumane.org/donate. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020
