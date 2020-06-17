Howe, Doris BRUNSWICK Doris Idell (Adams) Howe, 95, a longtime resident of Brunswick, died peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital with her family by her side, following a short illness. Born in Quitman, Miss. on September 18, 1924, Doris was the youngest of seven children born to John A. and Minnie Idell (Brown) Adams, all having predeceased her. As a young girl, her family relocated to Citronelle, Ala., where she attended school and was a graduate of Citronelle High School. She later relocated to Mobile, Ala., where she attended and graduated from The Mobile Business College. While working as a secretary at the law firm of Smith, Hand and Ardell of Mobile, she met a young U.S. Airman named Frank Howe, with whom she would share over 59 years of marriage and relocate with to his hometown of Brunswick. For many years, Doris assisted her husband and his family as the executive secretary of Howe Brother's Incorporated, a manufacturer of heavy duty municipal and military four-wheel drive trucks sold and serviced across the United States and beyond. Additionally, she ran her home and raised her family, while being active in the community as a member of the Center Brunswick United Methodist Church and a former member of the Troy Country Club. The quintessential "Southern Belle," Doris earned the respect of the company's employees, who always referred to her as "Mrs. Howe," with her easy, polite demeanor and smooth southern accent. A true social butterfly, her favorite pastimes were her love of traveling to Sanibel Island, Fla., the coast of Maine, and to her family's camp in Lake Pleasant, where she enjoyed gathering with her family and catch up with all the friends she and Frank had made through the years. At the age of 90, she retired from the daily operations of the business to enjoy her flower gardens and the sun on her patio. Mrs. Howe is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, John E. "Ned" and Regina Howe and Wayne A. and Bonnie Howe of Brunswick; grandchildren, John "Ben" Howe and Adam S. Howe, both of Brunswick, Christine and Ron Marks of Johnsonville, and Thomas and Karen Spiak of Alaska; five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Makenzie, and Hailey Howe, Landon Marks, and Isaac Howe; and many nieces and nephews of whom she was very fond of. Due to the current COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held on Thursday in the Howard B. Tate and Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, located in Raymertown, with Reverend Paul Barna officiating. Burial will take place in the family plot located in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. There will be no public calling. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to either the Center Brunswick United Methodist Church, 990 Hoosick Rd, Troy, NY, 12180, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205, in memory of Doris Howe.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.