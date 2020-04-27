Knauf, Doris J. SHERBURNE Doris J. Lampson Knauf, 96, passed peacefully on Thursday, April, 23, 2020, at home with her daughter Janet and friend Teresa by her side. She formerly resided in Queensbury and Castleton-on-Hudson. Born on March 5, 1924, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lampson and Elizabeth Laib Lampson. She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Barry) Secor, Janet Knauf and partner Teresa Palmer; her son, Peter (Regina) Knauf; her grandchildren, Ryan, Wendi, Sean, Cathryn, Hillary, Philip and Preston; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years Edward H. Knauf; sister, Margaret E. Mull; and grandson, Kenneth E. Morgan. Doris was a stay-at-home mom and Edward's soulmate, work partner and comic relief. They lived and raised their family on Brookview Road in a house they built together. Doris was a Girl Scout leader and neighborhood chairperson for 10 years. She loved gardening, crafts and spending time at their cabin on Friends Lake and the winters in Gulf Shores, Ala. A private graveside service will be held in the Holy Spirit Cemetery, Glenmont.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020